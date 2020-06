Amenities

ceiling fan microwave internet access furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Needing a temporary place without the high rates? The Main Street Suites are perfect for a comfortable, quiet place to stay. These efficiency units are available for $75 nightly, $400 weekly or $1000 monthly. Each room is furnished with either a full or queen bed, mini fridge, microwave, smart TV, Wi-Fi, coffee maker, table and chairs, ceiling fan, and window heating/cooling unit. Within walking distance to dining and shopping. No pets