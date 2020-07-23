/
/
andrews county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:47 AM
176 Apartments for rent in Andrews County, TX📍
Verified
19 Units Available
Greenmark at Andrews
200 NW Avenue M, Andrews, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
895 sqft
Apartments feature dishwashers, air conditioner, balconies and car port. Community has a theater room, business center, club house and swimming pool. Located in central Andrews and close to all major roadways.
1 Unit Available
115 N Main
115 North Main Street, Andrews, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Fully furnished very cute apartments, all appliances included, there is no mattress on the bed you will need to provide your own as well as you will need to provide your own dishes, towels silverware and personal items.
1 Unit Available
1009 NE 7th St
1009 NE 7th Street, Andrews, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
Cute two bedroom apartment available now NO PETS
1 Unit Available
110 S Main St
110 South Main Street, Andrews, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Needing a temporary place without the high rates? The Main Street Suites are perfect for a comfortable, quiet place to stay. These efficiency units are available for $75 nightly, $400 weekly or $1000 monthly.
1 Unit Available
1206 B Aspen
1206 Aspen Dr, Andrews, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
Starting July 1, 2020 New Special Promo. Call for more details. Washer and Dryer are included. Suddenlink basic cable, trash, water and sewer are paid for you. Deposit and rent paid upon acceptance of applicant. NO pets NO smoking.
1 Unit Available
1204 A NE Aspen
1204 Aspen Dr, Andrews, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
Suddenlink basic cable, trash, water and sewer are paid for you. Deposit and rent paid upon exceptance of applicant. NO pets NO smoking. Deposit is equal to one months rent. Apply at: aspenapts.managebuilding.com
1 Unit Available
1201 D NE Redwood
1201 Redwood Dr, Andrews, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
*REDUCED PRICE* Month of July half off of Security Deposit, no application Fee. Basic cable, trash, water/sewer are paid for you. Pet permitted in this Unit. Apply online at https://aspenapts.managebuilding.com Click to tour https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
1202 C NE Aspen
1202 Aspen Dr, Andrews, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
Month of July half off of Security Deposit, no application Fee. Basic cable, trash, water/sewer are paid for you. No pets in this Unit. Apply online at https://aspenapts.managebuilding.com Click to tour https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
1208 A NE Aspen
1208 Aspen Dr, Andrews, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
*REDUCED PRICE* Month of July half off of Security Deposit, no application Fee. Basic cable, trash, water/sewer are paid for you. Pet permitted in this Unit. Apply online at https://aspenapts.managebuilding.com Click to tour https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
304 SE 4th St
304 SE 4th Street, Andrews, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Spacious manufactured home with front deck. 3 bedroom/2 bath house with sequestered primary suite with separate shower & tub, and walk in closet. Huge kitchen with dishwasher, range, refrigerator and lots of cabinet space.
1 Unit Available
1608 Red Oak Lane - 1
1608 Red Oak Ln, Andrews, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1788 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1608 Red Oak Lane - 1 in Andrews. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Andrews County
1 Unit Available
Green Tree North
5008 Rustic Trail
5008 Rustic Trail, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2568 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home with circle drive, separate office with fireplace, and 2 car garage in Green Tree North! High ceilings, carpet, tile, and wood flooring. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Large master suite with huge shower and closet.
1 Unit Available
Green Tree Country Club
4902 Oakwood Court
4902 Oakwood Court, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3962 sqft
ABSOLUTELY SPECTACULAR 4 BED/4.
1 Unit Available
16956 N Sunflower Ave
16956 North Sunflower Avenue, Gardendale, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Back on the Market! Come view this gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home or Office! Fantastic location between Midland, Odessa, and Andrews. Relax on the front porch with view of the pond.
1 Unit Available
16936 N Sunflower Ave
16936 North Sunflower Avenue, Gardendale, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
This rental sports a huge living room with Fireplace. Lots of natural light. All tile home for easy cleaning.
1 Unit Available
5302 Ellen Jayne Way
5302 Ellen Jayne Way, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
ALSO FOR SALE $409,000! FANTASTIC NEW BUILD BY LANCE FRIDAY HOMES IN GREEN TREE NORTH! CHARMING 3 BED/2 BATH WITH OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN/LIVING DESIGN-UPGRADES FEATURE GRANITE COUNTERS & STAINLESS APPLIANCES! 1/24/20 BUYER STILL HAS TIME TO CHOOSE
Results within 10 miles of Andrews County
Verified
40 Units Available
Trinity Towers Manor
Coronado on Briarwood
6000 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1334 sqft
At Coronado on Briarwood, we're combining superior spaces, stunning surroundings, and indulgent details in the heart of Midland, Texas.
Verified
12 Units Available
The Bradford Apartment Homes
4715 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1019 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes.
Verified
40 Units Available
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1074 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Whitman
54 Units Available
Whitman
Aviare Place
2600 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$598
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated community near area parks and Loop 250. Close to Midland Park Mall. On-site pool, sundeck and park-like space. Spacious interiors with designer-inspired features. Luxurious decor.
Verified
11 Units Available
The Oasis at Pavilion Park
110 Pavilion Pkwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1318 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer clubhouse, pool, gym, coffee-bar, internet cafe and more. Great location near Midland Country Club, Claydesta Center, Maker's Way Pizza and downtown Midland shopping.
Verified
40 Units Available
Westridge Park
Tradewinds
1808 S Tradewinds Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,649
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature ice maker, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community includes pool, parking, gym and business center. Located close to Big Sky Theater and Cafe Nitro.
Verified
8 Units Available
ReNew Sinclair
4534 Sinclair Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
20 Units Available
Renew Midland
516 N Loop 250 W, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
910 sqft
Convenient on-site amenities include a large, high-ceiling clubhouse, a coffee bar and a hot tub. Experience convenience with recently renovated unit kitchens that feature large islands and granite countertops. Close to Scharbauer Sports Complex.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Andrews County area include The University of Texas of the Permian Basin. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Odessa, Hobbs, Big Spring, Andrews, and Seminole have apartments for rent.