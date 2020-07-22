13 Apartments for rent in Gaines County, TX

/
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
5 Units Available
The Dunes Apartments
701 SE 4th St, Seminole, TX
2 Bedrooms
$615
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$705
1131 sqft
The Dunes Apartments is a 60 unit community located in the West Texas City of Seminole. The apartment homes feature community clubhouse, fitness center and playground with a tot lot.
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
18 Units Available
Sorrento
3500 North Fowler Street, Hobbs, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,155
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
949 sqft
Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About Our 1 Month Free Specials.* Spend your days at the Sorrento Apartments in Hobbs, New Mexico, where our dedicated team and unbeatable amenities will provide you with the luxury lifestyle you deserve.
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
2 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
3419 N Dal Paso St, Hobbs, NM
1 Bedroom
$795
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
915 sqft
Find your new home at Eagle Ridge Apartments in the charming city of Hobbs, New Mexico. Our pet friendly community offers one and two bedroom floorplans situated on the ground floor in single story buildings with a selection of thoughtful amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
700 E Navajo - Office
700 East Navajo Drive, Hobbs, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3/2 with a huge gameroom could also be commercial - a 3/2 or an office with a conference room and kitchen. (RLNE5891510)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1001 Jackson
1001 E Jackson Rd, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
updated 2/1 ready to go - Nice 2 bedroom (RLNE4945106)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
613 E Corbett a
613 East Corbett Street, Hobbs, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
furnished all bills paid - Furnished all bills paid beautiful yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE4525360)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
518 kiva
518 E Kiva Dr, Hobbs, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
nice 3/2 remodeled home - 3/2 updated (RLNE4174228)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2322 Desert Willow
2322 N Desert Willow Ln, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Executive furnished all bills psid - 2 bed 1 bath No Cats Allowed (RLNE3787462)
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
105 East Wolfcamp Drive, Unit 7
105 E Wolfcamp Dr, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
FOR RENT! Remodeled 2 bed 1 bath. Great size rooms, open living and dining and stainless appliances! Water and trash is included. Ready today!
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1113 W MacKenzie
1113 West Mackenzie Drive, Hobbs, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1262 sqft
1113 W MacKenzie Available 07/23/20 Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath No Cats Allowed (RLNE5979514)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1502 Pennington Drive
1502 North Pennington Drive, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$800
Nice 2 bedroom house - Nice 2 bedroom house No Pets Allowed (RLNE3445797)
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
4135 North Apodaca Street, Unit B
4135 N Apodaca St, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
FOR RENT! Two bedroom townhouse North of town! It is tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Ready to move in today!
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
512 W Kiowa Ave
512 W Kiowa Ave, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
AWESOME LOCATION. GREAT LOCATION!!! REAL CLOSE TO MAJOR SHOPPING. BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS Town-home at 512 W. Kiowa. South of Joe Harvey and east of Grimes. Close to all major shopping on Joe Harvey. This is a VERY LARGE 1000 Sq. Ft.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Gaines County area include The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, Lubbock Christian University, Texas Tech University, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Lubbock, Odessa, Hobbs, Big Spring, and Andrews have apartments for rent.