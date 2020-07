Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool table fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool table garage

Spacious beautiful house in a convenient location in Allen. 5 bed rooms, 2 down 3 up, plus study. Game room is big enough to host a pool table. Laminate floors are in bed rooms and study on the first floor. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Easy access to highway 75 and 121. Close to shopping and restaurants. Excellent schools.