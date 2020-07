Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Cute single story home in Allen! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, open floor-plan. Newly renovated light and bright. Updated kitchen with white cabinets. French doors to backyard and dining area. Updated bathrooms with furniture style vanities with granite. Freshly painted. Big backyard with new patio cover area. This house comes with new appliances, new floors. Detached 1-car garage.

Near shops, schools and playgrounds.