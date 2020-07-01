929 McKamy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

NEW ROOF, HW HEATERS 2018, RECENT CARPET, HW FLOORS. 3 CAR GARAGE! Phenomenal Highland First-Owner Property, 2 BEDROOMS DOWN, South Backyard. Lots of upgrades! Beautiful drive-up w brick and stone exterior, 2 story entry, open floorplan, fam room w floor-to-ceiling stone FP, 5.1 sound. Gourmet kitchen w extensive granite, two islands, under cabinet lights, SS Kitchenaid dbl ovens, New 5 Burner Gas Cooktop. Large master w dual sinks, jetted tub, shower, large walk-in closet. Media has theater lighting, wired for 7.1 sound. Plantation shutters, roman shades throughout. 8 ft solid core doors down, bronze fixtures, iron balusters on stairs. Extended patio and covered patio. Text 972-333-3991 for access and info.