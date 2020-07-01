All apartments in Allen
929 McKamy Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

929 McKamy Drive

929 W Mckamy Dr · No Longer Available
Location

929 W Mckamy Dr, Allen, TX 75013
Starcreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
NEW ROOF, HW HEATERS 2018, RECENT CARPET, HW FLOORS. 3 CAR GARAGE! Phenomenal Highland First-Owner Property, 2 BEDROOMS DOWN, South Backyard. Lots of upgrades! Beautiful drive-up w brick and stone exterior, 2 story entry, open floorplan, fam room w floor-to-ceiling stone FP, 5.1 sound. Gourmet kitchen w extensive granite, two islands, under cabinet lights, SS Kitchenaid dbl ovens, New 5 Burner Gas Cooktop. Large master w dual sinks, jetted tub, shower, large walk-in closet. Media has theater lighting, wired for 7.1 sound. Plantation shutters, roman shades throughout. 8 ft solid core doors down, bronze fixtures, iron balusters on stairs. Extended patio and covered patio. Text 972-333-3991 for access and info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 McKamy Drive have any available units?
929 McKamy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 McKamy Drive have?
Some of 929 McKamy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 McKamy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
929 McKamy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 McKamy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 929 McKamy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 929 McKamy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 929 McKamy Drive offers parking.
Does 929 McKamy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 McKamy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 McKamy Drive have a pool?
No, 929 McKamy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 929 McKamy Drive have accessible units?
No, 929 McKamy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 929 McKamy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 McKamy Drive has units with dishwashers.

