Last updated May 27 2019 at 1:56 AM

926 Redbird Lane

926 Redbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

926 Redbird Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Stunning west Allen Rental property make your Home, fantastic layout and prestigious neighborhoods, excellent Schools, Terrific location close to Mall, Restaurant, Shops, Freeways and Entertainments. Features included open kitchen layout, granite counter-top, hardwood floor upgrade security system with cameras, and 2 new water heaters, upgraded appliances. Master bedroom down and rest 3 up, large game room and media room up. Nice backyard with covered patio to host friends and family out door entertainments. Excellent Allen ISD, walking distant
to elementary school. This home has a lot to offer. Property will available for move in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Redbird Lane have any available units?
926 Redbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 Redbird Lane have?
Some of 926 Redbird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Redbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
926 Redbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Redbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 926 Redbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 926 Redbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 926 Redbird Lane offers parking.
Does 926 Redbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Redbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Redbird Lane have a pool?
No, 926 Redbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 926 Redbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 926 Redbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Redbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 Redbird Lane has units with dishwashers.

