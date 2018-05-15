926 Redbird Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage media room

Stunning west Allen Rental property make your Home, fantastic layout and prestigious neighborhoods, excellent Schools, Terrific location close to Mall, Restaurant, Shops, Freeways and Entertainments. Features included open kitchen layout, granite counter-top, hardwood floor upgrade security system with cameras, and 2 new water heaters, upgraded appliances. Master bedroom down and rest 3 up, large game room and media room up. Nice backyard with covered patio to host friends and family out door entertainments. Excellent Allen ISD, walking distant

to elementary school. This home has a lot to offer. Property will available for move in now.