925 Sloan Drive

Amenities
Beautiful well maint. corner lot in the desired Starcreek in highly rated Allen ISD! The master & large office are down while 3 bdrms up. Huge game room can be used as media. All bedrooms have large walk in closets with ample storage. Jack & Jill & another full bath up. WASHER, DRYER, FRIDGE, pest & weed control included! Kitchen equipped with S.S appliances, granite countertops, & gas cooktop which vents out. Brand new microwave & dishwasher. Plantation shutters in the front of home. Tons of windows bring in lots of light. Excellent location! Minutes to Highways 121 or US 75, shopping & dining (Allen Outlets, Top Golf, Strip malls etc). Enjoy community pool, club house, play ground, tennis & jogging trail.