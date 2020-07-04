All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 925 Sloan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
925 Sloan Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:12 PM

925 Sloan Drive

925 W Sloan Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

925 W Sloan Dr, Allen, TX 75013
Starcreek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful well maint. corner lot in the desired Starcreek in highly rated Allen ISD! The master & large office are down while 3 bdrms up. Huge game room can be used as media. All bedrooms have large walk in closets with ample storage. Jack & Jill & another full bath up. WASHER, DRYER, FRIDGE, pest & weed control included! Kitchen equipped with S.S appliances, granite countertops, & gas cooktop which vents out. Brand new microwave & dishwasher. Plantation shutters in the front of home. Tons of windows bring in lots of light. Excellent location! Minutes to Highways 121 or US 75, shopping & dining (Allen Outlets, Top Golf, Strip malls etc). Enjoy community pool, club house, play ground, tennis & jogging trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Sloan Drive have any available units?
925 Sloan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Sloan Drive have?
Some of 925 Sloan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Sloan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
925 Sloan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Sloan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 925 Sloan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 925 Sloan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 925 Sloan Drive offers parking.
Does 925 Sloan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 Sloan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Sloan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 925 Sloan Drive has a pool.
Does 925 Sloan Drive have accessible units?
No, 925 Sloan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Sloan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Sloan Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary