Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and hard to find 1 story with 2600 plus squares feet home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 car garage. Very bright and open floor plan in family room to kitchen. Good size kitchen nook area overlooks backyard and cover patio. Kitchen with granite counter top and island. Master bedroom with a good size walk in closet. Walking distance to a huge Celebration Park and the house are ready to move in. Very clean and must see.