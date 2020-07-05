817 Big Bend Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e5607005a ---- A 4 bedroom 2 bath home on huge corner lot with mature shade trees. Upgraded with ceiling fans in every room, laminate wood floors in living and hall, gorgeous wood flooring in dining room and ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Large backyard with covered porch and ceiling fan for entertaining and storage shed. NEW carpet to be installed in the bedrooms once house is vacant. This home is conveniently located to I-75, dining, entertainment and more. Pics are prior to current occupancy. 2 Car Garage Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Disposal Electric Range Garden Tub Pets Allowed