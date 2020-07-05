All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 817 Big Bend Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
817 Big Bend Dr
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:08 PM

817 Big Bend Dr

817 Big Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

817 Big Bend Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Bethany Ridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e5607005a ---- A 4 bedroom 2 bath home on huge corner lot with mature shade trees. Upgraded with ceiling fans in every room, laminate wood floors in living and hall, gorgeous wood flooring in dining room and ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Large backyard with covered porch and ceiling fan for entertaining and storage shed. NEW carpet to be installed in the bedrooms once house is vacant. This home is conveniently located to I-75, dining, entertainment and more. Pics are prior to current occupancy. 2 Car Garage Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Disposal Electric Range Garden Tub Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Big Bend Dr have any available units?
817 Big Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Big Bend Dr have?
Some of 817 Big Bend Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Big Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
817 Big Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Big Bend Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Big Bend Dr is pet friendly.
Does 817 Big Bend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 817 Big Bend Dr offers parking.
Does 817 Big Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Big Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Big Bend Dr have a pool?
No, 817 Big Bend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 817 Big Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 817 Big Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Big Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Big Bend Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary