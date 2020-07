Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

Great opportunity to live in a beautiful 4 bedroom home with sparkling pool in established community! The interior of your home features tons of stylish upgrades. Including stainless appliances, granite, wood style floors and modern color schemes. Outside enjoy mature trees, beautiful private swimming pool, electric gate in back and carport! Do not miss out on this home!