Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Tenants packing-New pictures will be taken once it is vacant. Perfect location, great subdivision and wonderful 2 story home! Fresh interior designer gray paint. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage with 1 living down and 1 living up. 2 dining areas plus huge kitchen and breakfast nook. Open floor plan great for entertaining. High vaulted ceilings, huge master suite and large backyard. Close to freeway, shopping, schools and celebration park. Wonderful Neighborhood.