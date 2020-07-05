810 Roaming Road Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carport oven

Cleaning is a breeze in this home! All new tile flooring. Bedrooms have real wood, not laminate flooring. Walls all have decorator texture and colors. All detail work will be finalized before the move in. Carport has large storage area for mower and outdoor items.

Sorry, the owner will not negotiate on any pets. (no pets) Application fee $55.00 per working adult, non-refundable. Good rental history and credit. No vouchers, co-signers or double deposits accepted per owner.

This will be a 2-year lease with no increase in rent!