810 Roaming Road Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:00 AM

810 Roaming Road Drive

810 Roaming Road Drive · No Longer Available
Location

810 Roaming Road Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
Cleaning is a breeze in this home! All new tile flooring. Bedrooms have real wood, not laminate flooring. Walls all have decorator texture and colors. All detail work will be finalized before the move in. Carport has large storage area for mower and outdoor items.
Sorry, the owner will not negotiate on any pets. (no pets) Application fee $55.00 per working adult, non-refundable. Good rental history and credit. No vouchers, co-signers or double deposits accepted per owner.
This will be a 2-year lease with no increase in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

