810 Fairlawn Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 10:17 PM

810 Fairlawn Street

810 Fairlawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

810 Fairlawn Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,651 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Fairlawn Street have any available units?
810 Fairlawn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Fairlawn Street have?
Some of 810 Fairlawn Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Fairlawn Street currently offering any rent specials?
810 Fairlawn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Fairlawn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Fairlawn Street is pet friendly.
Does 810 Fairlawn Street offer parking?
No, 810 Fairlawn Street does not offer parking.
Does 810 Fairlawn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Fairlawn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Fairlawn Street have a pool?
No, 810 Fairlawn Street does not have a pool.
Does 810 Fairlawn Street have accessible units?
No, 810 Fairlawn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Fairlawn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Fairlawn Street does not have units with dishwashers.

