All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 804 Rolling Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
804 Rolling Ridge Drive
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:21 PM

804 Rolling Ridge Drive

804 Rolling Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

804 Rolling Ridge Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,347 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Open entry living room and kitchen. Cozy living room with bricked fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen with updated utilities. Gorgeous bathrooms and spacious bedrooms. Lovely back yard with shed and sitting area, great for gatherings!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Rolling Ridge Drive have any available units?
804 Rolling Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 804 Rolling Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 Rolling Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Rolling Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Rolling Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 804 Rolling Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 804 Rolling Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 804 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Rolling Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Rolling Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 804 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 Rolling Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary