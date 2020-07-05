764 Monticello Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely renovated!! This home has it all!! Walk into the two story light and bright entry to beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor dry areas. The open living provides built in bookcases and a stunning view of the serene backyard! The brand new kitchen is stunning with all new SS appliances, counter tops, sink, fixtures and designer hardware. Upstairs find that both bathrooms have been renovated with top notch design. Walking distance to Ford Park with hike and bike trails and water park! Award winning Allen ISD schools!! Information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Lease available only through Home Partners. See agent for details.