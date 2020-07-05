All apartments in Allen
764 Monticello Circle
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:10 PM

764 Monticello Circle

764 Monticello Circle · No Longer Available
Location

764 Monticello Circle, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated!! This home has it all!! Walk into the two story light and bright entry to beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor dry areas. The open living provides built in bookcases and a stunning view of the serene backyard! The brand new kitchen is stunning with all new SS appliances, counter tops, sink, fixtures and designer hardware. Upstairs find that both bathrooms have been renovated with top notch design. Walking distance to Ford Park with hike and bike trails and water park! Award winning Allen ISD schools!! Information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.
Lease available only through Home Partners. See agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 Monticello Circle have any available units?
764 Monticello Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 764 Monticello Circle have?
Some of 764 Monticello Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 Monticello Circle currently offering any rent specials?
764 Monticello Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 Monticello Circle pet-friendly?
No, 764 Monticello Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 764 Monticello Circle offer parking?
Yes, 764 Monticello Circle offers parking.
Does 764 Monticello Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 764 Monticello Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 Monticello Circle have a pool?
No, 764 Monticello Circle does not have a pool.
Does 764 Monticello Circle have accessible units?
No, 764 Monticello Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 764 Monticello Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 764 Monticello Circle has units with dishwashers.

