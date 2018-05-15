725 Rolling Hills Drive

Amenities

GORGEOUS HOME in sought after Allen ISD! Lush wood floors and attractive tile throughout this ONE of a KIND 4 bedroom 2 bath. Kitchen has all the amenities, including granite countertops, tile backsplash, island, BRAND NEW Microwave, Stove, Cooktop, and REFRIGERATOR - ALL SS!! Kitchen has see through arched opening leading to living room w elegant gas fireplace. Master bath is an indoor OASIS w separate vanities, large stand up shower, jetted tub, and great walk in closet! Aesthetic appeal, plus functionality, reaches every corner of this home. Backyard outfitted with SPARKLING POOL - SPA ATTACHED. Large deck, great for lounging, reading, entertaining! ALL WINDOWS AND BLINDS recently replaced! View today!!!