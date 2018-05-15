All apartments in Allen
Allen, TX
725 Rolling Hills Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

725 Rolling Hills Drive

725 Rolling Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

725 Rolling Hills Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
GORGEOUS HOME in sought after Allen ISD! Lush wood floors and attractive tile throughout this ONE of a KIND 4 bedroom 2 bath. Kitchen has all the amenities, including granite countertops, tile backsplash, island, BRAND NEW Microwave, Stove, Cooktop, and REFRIGERATOR - ALL SS!! Kitchen has see through arched opening leading to living room w elegant gas fireplace. Master bath is an indoor OASIS w separate vanities, large stand up shower, jetted tub, and great walk in closet! Aesthetic appeal, plus functionality, reaches every corner of this home. Backyard outfitted with SPARKLING POOL - SPA ATTACHED. Large deck, great for lounging, reading, entertaining! ALL WINDOWS AND BLINDS recently replaced! View today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Rolling Hills Drive have any available units?
725 Rolling Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Rolling Hills Drive have?
Some of 725 Rolling Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Rolling Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
725 Rolling Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Rolling Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 725 Rolling Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 725 Rolling Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 725 Rolling Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 725 Rolling Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Rolling Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Rolling Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 725 Rolling Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 725 Rolling Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 725 Rolling Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Rolling Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Rolling Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

