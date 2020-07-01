All apartments in Allen
723 Cheyenne Drive

723 Cheyenne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

723 Cheyenne Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**RECENTLY REMODELED**

Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,417 sq ft, 2 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Cheyenne Drive have any available units?
723 Cheyenne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 Cheyenne Drive have?
Some of 723 Cheyenne Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Cheyenne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
723 Cheyenne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Cheyenne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 Cheyenne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 723 Cheyenne Drive offer parking?
No, 723 Cheyenne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 723 Cheyenne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Cheyenne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Cheyenne Drive have a pool?
No, 723 Cheyenne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 723 Cheyenne Drive have accessible units?
No, 723 Cheyenne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Cheyenne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Cheyenne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

