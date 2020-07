Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Only Monthly Lease in Allen* Wonderful single story 4 bedroom with nice backyard. You will love the new bathrooms, renovated kitchen with black appliances. The home layout is very functional for a family with space for entertaining and a nook designed for homework! Bring your pets, Foreclosure and bankruptcies considered with explanation & 2x deposit. Credit check required via SmartMove for each app. See media for instructions