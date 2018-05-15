All apartments in Allen
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:37 AM

713 Victorian Drive

713 Victorian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

713 Victorian Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New renovation with kitchen, bathrooms and entire home being completely renovated. New paint, appliances, flooring. Hardwood tile, 3 inch base boards, granite in all bathrooms, with wonderful covered patio and large backyard. Long driveway to accommodate your vehicles. Ceiling fans in all rooms, 16seer HVAC, LED lighting and more. See this one first, and you won't need to see others. Month to Month accepted for highly qualified applicants. Bankruptcy and foreclosure accepted with additional documentation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Victorian Drive have any available units?
713 Victorian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Victorian Drive have?
Some of 713 Victorian Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Victorian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
713 Victorian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Victorian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 713 Victorian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 713 Victorian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 713 Victorian Drive offers parking.
Does 713 Victorian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Victorian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Victorian Drive have a pool?
No, 713 Victorian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 713 Victorian Drive have accessible units?
No, 713 Victorian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Victorian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Victorian Drive has units with dishwashers.

