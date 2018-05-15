713 Victorian Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

New renovation with kitchen, bathrooms and entire home being completely renovated. New paint, appliances, flooring. Hardwood tile, 3 inch base boards, granite in all bathrooms, with wonderful covered patio and large backyard. Long driveway to accommodate your vehicles. Ceiling fans in all rooms, 16seer HVAC, LED lighting and more. See this one first, and you won't need to see others. Month to Month accepted for highly qualified applicants. Bankruptcy and foreclosure accepted with additional documentation.