Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful one story home in Allen ISD with updates throughout. New paint and windows, hardwood floors, newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops. 4th bedroom could be used as a second living or an office. Stunning backyard with pool. Easy access to shopping, restaurants and major highways.