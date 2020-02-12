All apartments in Allen
Location

703 Leading Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Shady home in Allen ISD - Such a wonderful home in Allen. This home was remodeled a few years ago, The opened kitchen, breakfast area, and living room design are great for entertaining. This home has trees that make a lot of shade. That certainly helps with the electric bill. This home is close to highways and shopping. It won't last for long.

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3396853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Leading Lane have any available units?
703 Leading Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 703 Leading Lane currently offering any rent specials?
703 Leading Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Leading Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Leading Lane is pet friendly.
Does 703 Leading Lane offer parking?
No, 703 Leading Lane does not offer parking.
Does 703 Leading Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Leading Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Leading Lane have a pool?
No, 703 Leading Lane does not have a pool.
Does 703 Leading Lane have accessible units?
No, 703 Leading Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Leading Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Leading Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Leading Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Leading Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

