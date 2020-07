Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This home features an open and bright floor plan that’s easy to maintain. (No carpet anywhere.) There is a nice and cozy corner fireplace. The kitchen has granite tile counters, SS appliances, glass cooktop, and exhaust fan. There are bamboo floors in every bedroom. There's a wood deck just off the living room to enjoy the large fenced backyard. Close to I 75, train station to downtown and all shopping and groceries. In a very quiet neighborhood, walking distance to Allen ISD.