621 Shadyglen Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill garage

Allen Schools/Beautiful Home! - Property Id: 249774



Location, location, location! Are you looking for a home for yourself, family or student housing? This gorgeous home is prime Allen real estate in a great neighborhood in walking distance of beautiful parks and quick access to I-75! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house can sleep up to 6 people and has a fenced, spacious lush backyard for dogs to run, friends to BBQ or children to enjoy! Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wood floors, 2 car garage. Large covered patio for relaxing! Easy access to everywhere! Call Erica at (972) 989-2163 or erica.colarossi@Gmail.com for immediate rental! Will rent quickly! We take and work well with Section 8 tentants as well!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249774

Property Id 249774



(RLNE5664597)