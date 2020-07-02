All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 621 Shadyglen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
621 Shadyglen Dr
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:23 AM

621 Shadyglen Dr

621 Shadyglen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

621 Shadyglen Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Allen Schools/Beautiful Home! - Property Id: 249774

Location, location, location! Are you looking for a home for yourself, family or student housing? This gorgeous home is prime Allen real estate in a great neighborhood in walking distance of beautiful parks and quick access to I-75! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house can sleep up to 6 people and has a fenced, spacious lush backyard for dogs to run, friends to BBQ or children to enjoy! Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wood floors, 2 car garage. Large covered patio for relaxing! Easy access to everywhere! Call Erica at (972) 989-2163 or erica.colarossi@Gmail.com for immediate rental! Will rent quickly! We take and work well with Section 8 tentants as well!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249774
Property Id 249774

(RLNE5664597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Shadyglen Dr have any available units?
621 Shadyglen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Shadyglen Dr have?
Some of 621 Shadyglen Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Shadyglen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
621 Shadyglen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Shadyglen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Shadyglen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 621 Shadyglen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 621 Shadyglen Dr offers parking.
Does 621 Shadyglen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Shadyglen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Shadyglen Dr have a pool?
No, 621 Shadyglen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 621 Shadyglen Dr have accessible units?
No, 621 Shadyglen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Shadyglen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Shadyglen Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary