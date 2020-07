Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful, open style and move-in ready home with high ceilings, split bedrooms, spacious kitchen with granite countertop, large master bedroom. Lots new upgrades including new roof, new HAVC, new tile floor, fresh paint. Master bath with tub and separate shower, kitchen with new granite countertops, backsplash, microwave and dishwasher, refrigerator. Community pool is loaded with fun, along with hike and bike trails. Elementary is in walking distance.