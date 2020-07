Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A cozy updated home with three bedroom and two full bath. Beautiful laminate flooring through out the house. Kitchen has stainless appliances including vent hood, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Big living room has a fireplace open to dining area. Both bathrooms updated with glass shower door. Easy access to highway 75 and mins to Allen Water Creek shopping area and Allen Premium Outlet. Move in ready.