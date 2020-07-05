All apartments in Allen
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

527 Ridgemont Drive

527 Ridgemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

527 Ridgemont Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
UPDATED move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with open concept design! Kitchen is open to living and dining area complete with kitchen island, new stainless steel appliances, backsplash, hardware, and light fixtures. New flooring, baseboards and paint throughout. Completely updated bathrooms with walk in shower in master. Backyard includes covered patio, fenced yard, and a Storage Shed! Convenient access to HWY 75. Nearby shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more at Watters Creek and the Allen Outlets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Ridgemont Drive have any available units?
527 Ridgemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 Ridgemont Drive have?
Some of 527 Ridgemont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Ridgemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
527 Ridgemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Ridgemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 527 Ridgemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 527 Ridgemont Drive offer parking?
No, 527 Ridgemont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 527 Ridgemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Ridgemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Ridgemont Drive have a pool?
No, 527 Ridgemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 527 Ridgemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 527 Ridgemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Ridgemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 Ridgemont Drive has units with dishwashers.

