527 Ridgemont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

UPDATED move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with open concept design! Kitchen is open to living and dining area complete with kitchen island, new stainless steel appliances, backsplash, hardware, and light fixtures. New flooring, baseboards and paint throughout. Completely updated bathrooms with walk in shower in master. Backyard includes covered patio, fenced yard, and a Storage Shed! Convenient access to HWY 75. Nearby shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more at Watters Creek and the Allen Outlets.