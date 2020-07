Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Awesome 3 Bedroom Home with beautiful floors throughout. Stylish Granite Counters, Stainless, and Top-Notch Attention to Detail as this home has just been completely remodeled, renovated and is ready for move in. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.