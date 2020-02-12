All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

512 Saginaw Court

512 Saginaw Court · No Longer Available
Location

512 Saginaw Court, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Updated to perfection and ready for move in! Great 5 BR with master & guest suite down. New flooring & paint throughout, updated fixtures. Ktchn cabinets painted white, new bk splash, & appliances. New roof & Iron stair spindles too. Ktchn has island & long bar & is open to fam. rm. Wall of windows in fam. rm allows tons of natural light. Updated mstr. bath too. 3 BR, 2 bths, gm & media rm up. Huge backyard with tree line behind. Extended patio & pool sized bk yard. On great CDS street, 3 car garage. Close to Boon Elem. school, amenity center, park, play grnds, tennis & basktball courts, hiking & biking trails, pool. Owner would like to rent to someone interested in purchasing home in next 2 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Saginaw Court have any available units?
512 Saginaw Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Saginaw Court have?
Some of 512 Saginaw Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Saginaw Court currently offering any rent specials?
512 Saginaw Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Saginaw Court pet-friendly?
No, 512 Saginaw Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 512 Saginaw Court offer parking?
Yes, 512 Saginaw Court offers parking.
Does 512 Saginaw Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Saginaw Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Saginaw Court have a pool?
Yes, 512 Saginaw Court has a pool.
Does 512 Saginaw Court have accessible units?
No, 512 Saginaw Court does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Saginaw Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Saginaw Court has units with dishwashers.

