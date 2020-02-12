512 Saginaw Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage guest suite tennis court

Updated to perfection and ready for move in! Great 5 BR with master & guest suite down. New flooring & paint throughout, updated fixtures. Ktchn cabinets painted white, new bk splash, & appliances. New roof & Iron stair spindles too. Ktchn has island & long bar & is open to fam. rm. Wall of windows in fam. rm allows tons of natural light. Updated mstr. bath too. 3 BR, 2 bths, gm & media rm up. Huge backyard with tree line behind. Extended patio & pool sized bk yard. On great CDS street, 3 car garage. Close to Boon Elem. school, amenity center, park, play grnds, tennis & basktball courts, hiking & biking trails, pool. Owner would like to rent to someone interested in purchasing home in next 2 years.