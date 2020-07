Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

RENOVATED! Don't miss this chance to live in an updated home with convenient access to HWY 75, Watters Creek shopping and restaurants, Greenville Ave, and in ALLEN ISD. UPDATES INCLUDE: carpet in bedrooms, flooring, fresh paint, white kitchen cabinets, lighting, granite counters, decorative kitchen backsplash, and more! You will love the fresh new look of this home and especially the open concept kitchen to living area. Large backyard includes a huge covered patio. Come quick!