Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Executive & Well Appointed Home in Sought after Montgomery Farm! 4 Bed, 3.1 bth, study and huge game room. Extensive hardwood floors in all bedrooms,living and gameroom. Open concept home built by Darling custom homes. Features plenty of storage and spacious layout. The front Porch is the deal maker! Nice covered back porch too. Walk to Watters Creek shopping and dining! 15 Minutes to Stonebriar in Frisco, 10 mins to Premium Outlets, 30 to Dallas