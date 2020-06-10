502 Clover Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Incredible home in the heart of Allen. Beautiful laminate wood floors in living with cozy fireplace and dry bar. Freshly painted! Vaulted ceilings in the living room make this open floor plan feel bigger than it is. Good size kitchen with granite countertops and lots of counter space. Secondary bedroom has a loft area for storage or reading nook that is not included in the square footage. Easy to see anytime!