Allen, TX
502 Clover Court
502 Clover Court

Allen
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments under $1,200
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

502 Clover Court, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Incredible home in the heart of Allen. Beautiful laminate wood floors in living with cozy fireplace and dry bar. Freshly painted! Vaulted ceilings in the living room make this open floor plan feel bigger than it is. Good size kitchen with granite countertops and lots of counter space. Secondary bedroom has a loft area for storage or reading nook that is not included in the square footage. Easy to see anytime!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Clover Court have any available units?
502 Clover Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Clover Court have?
Some of 502 Clover Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Clover Court currently offering any rent specials?
502 Clover Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Clover Court pet-friendly?
No, 502 Clover Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 502 Clover Court offer parking?
No, 502 Clover Court does not offer parking.
Does 502 Clover Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Clover Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Clover Court have a pool?
No, 502 Clover Court does not have a pool.
Does 502 Clover Court have accessible units?
No, 502 Clover Court does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Clover Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Clover Court has units with dishwashers.

