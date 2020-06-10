502 Clover Court

Incredible home in the heart of Allen. Beautiful laminate wood floors in living with cozy fireplace and dry bar. Freshly painted! Vaulted ceilings in the living room make this open floor plan feel bigger than it is. Good size kitchen with granite countertops and lots of counter space. Secondary bedroom has a loft area for storage or reading nook that is not included in the square footage. Easy to see anytime!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
