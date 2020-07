Amenities

garage fireplace microwave bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning five bedroom three bath home in the Morningside subdivision. This amazing corner lot home has been beautifully maintained and has an open floorpan with natural light throughout. Shade trees, gas fireplace and a garden tub are just a few things you will love about this home. Schedule your showing today!