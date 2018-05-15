403 Orchard Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage

Immaculate spacious home with 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 living areas, 3 car garage on large corner lot. Gas cook top, island, covered front porch. Master and another bdrm down, which can be used as a study. 4 other bedrooms upstairs with a spacious living or game area. Close to community pool,schools,Celebration Park. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.