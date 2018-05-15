All apartments in Allen
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:05 AM

403 Orchard Lane

403 Orchard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

403 Orchard Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

Immaculate spacious home with 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 living areas, 3 car garage on large corner lot. Gas cook top, island, covered front porch. Master and another bdrm down, which can be used as a study. 4 other bedrooms upstairs with a spacious living or game area. Close to community pool,schools,Celebration Park. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.
[Please verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Orchard Lane have any available units?
403 Orchard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 Orchard Lane have?
Some of 403 Orchard Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Orchard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
403 Orchard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Orchard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 403 Orchard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 403 Orchard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 403 Orchard Lane offers parking.
Does 403 Orchard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Orchard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Orchard Lane have a pool?
Yes, 403 Orchard Lane has a pool.
Does 403 Orchard Lane have accessible units?
No, 403 Orchard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Orchard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 Orchard Lane has units with dishwashers.

