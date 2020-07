Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets pool microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in Park Place Twnhms subdivision. Perfect location across from pool! Double tray ceiling in dining room, kitchen features island, brkfst bar and lots of cabinets. Pedestal sink in powder room. Large master bedroom DOWNSTAIRS! Master bath features double sink, garden tub and separate shower. Great 13 x 5 walk in closet in master bedroom! Secondary bedrooms both have walk in closets. Easy access to shopping, dining, and Central Exprwy.