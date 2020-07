Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful three bedroom townhome features large living, separate study, upstairs loft, large kitchen and breakfast area with tiled floors. Wood laminate floors in all living areas, the foyer, the breakfast area, stairs and all upstairs bedrooms. Gourmet island in kitchen with granite counter tops. HOA includes yard maintenance and building insurance. close to employment, shopping and Allen ISD, too!