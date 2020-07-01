All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 308 Canyon Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
308 Canyon Springs Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:58 AM

308 Canyon Springs Drive

308 Canyon Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

308 Canyon Springs Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home located in highly sought after Allen ISD neighborhood. The home boasts a large kitchen open to one of the 2 downstairs living areas which is great for entertaining, separate dining area and a downstairs guest bedroom. Located up stairs are the master suite with a beautiful master bath with separate shower & jacuzzi tub, separate vanities, linen closet, as well as 2 additional bedrooms & large game room. The home is located with in walking distance to Celebration Park, the community pool, play ground, jogging & bike trails that run through out the neighborhood. The home is a short drive to the highly popular Fairview & Allen outlet malls & shops and countless restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Canyon Springs Drive have any available units?
308 Canyon Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Canyon Springs Drive have?
Some of 308 Canyon Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Canyon Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
308 Canyon Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Canyon Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 308 Canyon Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 308 Canyon Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 308 Canyon Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 308 Canyon Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Canyon Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Canyon Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 308 Canyon Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 308 Canyon Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 308 Canyon Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Canyon Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Canyon Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary