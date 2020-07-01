308 Canyon Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home located in highly sought after Allen ISD neighborhood. The home boasts a large kitchen open to one of the 2 downstairs living areas which is great for entertaining, separate dining area and a downstairs guest bedroom. Located up stairs are the master suite with a beautiful master bath with separate shower & jacuzzi tub, separate vanities, linen closet, as well as 2 additional bedrooms & large game room. The home is located with in walking distance to Celebration Park, the community pool, play ground, jogging & bike trails that run through out the neighborhood. The home is a short drive to the highly popular Fairview & Allen outlet malls & shops and countless restaurants.