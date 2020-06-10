All apartments in Allen
304 Periwinkle Drive

304 Periwinkle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

304 Periwinkle Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming perfectly maintained home in Allen school district. Home is a mere 5 minute walk to Story Elementary school and Story Park and close to Celebration Park and the Joe Farmer Recreation Center. Home includes the living room furniture shown in the picture if desired plus the washer and dryer, garage refrigerator and separate garage freezer and we even have an air conditioning in the garage! Rent also includes a flat screen TV and surround sound in the living room. For outdoor lovers, check out the inviting outdoor living space with included furniture, fire pit, gas grill, work shed with electricity and separate yard gardening shed. Rent includes lawn care and maintenance to be performed by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Periwinkle Drive have any available units?
304 Periwinkle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Periwinkle Drive have?
Some of 304 Periwinkle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Periwinkle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Periwinkle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Periwinkle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 304 Periwinkle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 304 Periwinkle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 304 Periwinkle Drive offers parking.
Does 304 Periwinkle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Periwinkle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Periwinkle Drive have a pool?
No, 304 Periwinkle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 304 Periwinkle Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 Periwinkle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Periwinkle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Periwinkle Drive has units with dishwashers.

