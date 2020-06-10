304 Periwinkle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Charming perfectly maintained home in Allen school district. Home is a mere 5 minute walk to Story Elementary school and Story Park and close to Celebration Park and the Joe Farmer Recreation Center. Home includes the living room furniture shown in the picture if desired plus the washer and dryer, garage refrigerator and separate garage freezer and we even have an air conditioning in the garage! Rent also includes a flat screen TV and surround sound in the living room. For outdoor lovers, check out the inviting outdoor living space with included furniture, fire pit, gas grill, work shed with electricity and separate yard gardening shed. Rent includes lawn care and maintenance to be performed by landlord.