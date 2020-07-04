All apartments in Allen
2265 Wakefield Lane

2265 Wakefield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2265 Wakefield Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Too many custom finishes to list in this Stunning 1.5 Story media DOWN former Drees model in sought after Shaddock Park. Allen ISD Open inviting floor plan offers chef’s island kitchen, glazed cabinets, granite, Dbl ovens ,6 burner gas cooktop, custom butler pantry. Study nook,plantation shutters extensive built-in,vaulted & tray ceilings and upgraded lighting throughout. Oversized master suite w sitting area, custom closet makes for the perfect retreat.Upstairs game room w wet bar & add bed and bath.Large Executive study w hardwoods, private bath can easily be converted back to a 5th bedroom.Close Access To Shops,Restaurants & Highways. SHORT TERM LEASE WILL BE CONSIDERED FOR 3-6 MONTHS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2265 Wakefield Lane have any available units?
2265 Wakefield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2265 Wakefield Lane have?
Some of 2265 Wakefield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2265 Wakefield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2265 Wakefield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2265 Wakefield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2265 Wakefield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2265 Wakefield Lane offer parking?
No, 2265 Wakefield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2265 Wakefield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2265 Wakefield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2265 Wakefield Lane have a pool?
No, 2265 Wakefield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2265 Wakefield Lane have accessible units?
No, 2265 Wakefield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2265 Wakefield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2265 Wakefield Lane has units with dishwashers.

