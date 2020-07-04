2265 Wakefield Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Too many custom finishes to list in this Stunning 1.5 Story media DOWN former Drees model in sought after Shaddock Park. Allen ISD Open inviting floor plan offers chef’s island kitchen, glazed cabinets, granite, Dbl ovens ,6 burner gas cooktop, custom butler pantry. Study nook,plantation shutters extensive built-in,vaulted & tray ceilings and upgraded lighting throughout. Oversized master suite w sitting area, custom closet makes for the perfect retreat.Upstairs game room w wet bar & add bed and bath.Large Executive study w hardwoods, private bath can easily be converted back to a 5th bedroom.Close Access To Shops,Restaurants & Highways. SHORT TERM LEASE WILL BE CONSIDERED FOR 3-6 MONTHS