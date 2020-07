Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

A stunning kitchen, spacious corner lot, and flexible floorplan accent this Highland Home gem. Highlights include gorgeous handscraped hardwoods throughout and an open kitchen-family room that flows onto the shady back porch and pool.



YARD CARE and POOL SERVICE is INCLUDED in the rent.



Star Creek offers easy access to 75, 121, shopping-dining, plus close by is pool-spray park, playground, sport court, and tree-lined jogging trail.