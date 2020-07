Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine property. Plenty of room in this house. New wood floor in living area, dinning area and hallways. Carpet in Bedrooms. House is tremendous condition ready for move in. Walking in you will feel the quality. Washer and Dryer to be moved in if requested. Refrigerator is in property and will stay if wanted. Close to all of the Allen schools. Just a great neighborhood below market price. Call and see now!!!!