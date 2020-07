Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

SPECTACULAR 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with HUGE kitchen with granite counters and large island, MASSIVE walk-in pantry, open 2 story family room with soaring mantle. Double staircases lead to retreat with gameroom and media room and 3 bedrooms. Flagstone patio with wood arbor to enjoy the peaceful backyard. Pool,splash pool, hike and bike trail, park. YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME!!



New carpet for entire house and touch up paint will be completed within a week.