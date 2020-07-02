2021 Artemis Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room playground pool

Beautiful 2 story home located in Cypress Meadows subdivision with club house, community pool, play ground & fantastic schools! Spacious foyer entrance makes a grand entrance to this home.Home boasts of hand scrapped wood floor, crown moulding, plantation shutter and much more. Master bedroom, study room, one and half bathroom are at first floor, three bedrooms, two full bathroom, game room are at upstair. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, commercial grade gas cooktop, and island with seating for four. This is a well maintain house with a lot of upgrades. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will remain. You must see this one!