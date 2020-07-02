All apartments in Allen
Allen, TX
2021 Artemis Court
2021 Artemis Court

2021 Artemis Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Artemis Ct, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
playground
pool
Beautiful 2 story home located in Cypress Meadows subdivision with club house, community pool, play ground & fantastic schools! Spacious foyer entrance makes a grand entrance to this home.Home boasts of hand scrapped wood floor, crown moulding, plantation shutter and much more. Master bedroom, study room, one and half bathroom are at first floor, three bedrooms, two full bathroom, game room are at upstair. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, commercial grade gas cooktop, and island with seating for four. This is a well maintain house with a lot of upgrades. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will remain. You must see this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Artemis Court have any available units?
2021 Artemis Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Artemis Court have?
Some of 2021 Artemis Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Artemis Court currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Artemis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Artemis Court pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Artemis Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2021 Artemis Court offer parking?
No, 2021 Artemis Court does not offer parking.
Does 2021 Artemis Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2021 Artemis Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Artemis Court have a pool?
Yes, 2021 Artemis Court has a pool.
Does 2021 Artemis Court have accessible units?
No, 2021 Artemis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Artemis Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Artemis Court has units with dishwashers.

