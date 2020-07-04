All apartments in Allen
2008 Westbury Lane

2008 Westbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Westbury Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom home with open layout with Extra tall ceilings and tons of natural light! City of Allen, PLANO SCHOOLS!!! Lots of updates: New Whirlpool appliances in kitchen, fresh paint in all beds, utility and garage. Fridge included.Large Master bath with double sinks, custom built ins in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Cabinet and workbench in garage. Security system and sprinkler system. Exemplary PLANO ISD. Must See!!! Perfectly situation close to 121, Hwy 75, shopping and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Westbury Lane have any available units?
2008 Westbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Westbury Lane have?
Some of 2008 Westbury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Westbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Westbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Westbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2008 Westbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2008 Westbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Westbury Lane offers parking.
Does 2008 Westbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Westbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Westbury Lane have a pool?
No, 2008 Westbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Westbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 2008 Westbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Westbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 Westbury Lane has units with dishwashers.

