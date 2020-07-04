2008 Westbury Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom home with open layout with Extra tall ceilings and tons of natural light! City of Allen, PLANO SCHOOLS!!! Lots of updates: New Whirlpool appliances in kitchen, fresh paint in all beds, utility and garage. Fridge included.Large Master bath with double sinks, custom built ins in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Cabinet and workbench in garage. Security system and sprinkler system. Exemplary PLANO ISD. Must See!!! Perfectly situation close to 121, Hwy 75, shopping and restaurants!