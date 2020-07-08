2004 Saint Anne Drive

Amenities
Great one story home with 3 beds, 2 baths and a study with open and spacious floor plan and high ceiling in a very quiet neighborhood belong to the great Plano ISD. Fresh paint through out the house.
kitchen has Granite counter top and a gas cook top overlooking the living room, split bedrooms.
This home is walking distance from the community pool and a park.
Two refrigerators are staying, one in kitchen and one in the garage.
We accept TAR applications with $45 app fee, pets are case by case.
Must see!