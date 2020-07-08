All apartments in Allen
2004 Saint Anne Drive

2004 Saint Anne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Saint Anne Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great one story home with 3 beds, 2 baths and a study with open and spacious floor plan and high ceiling in a very quiet neighborhood belong to the great Plano ISD. Fresh paint through out the house.
kitchen has Granite counter top and a gas cook top overlooking the living room, split bedrooms.
This home is walking distance from the community pool and a park.
Two refrigerators are staying, one in kitchen and one in the garage.
We accept TAR applications with $45 app fee, pets are case by case.
Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Saint Anne Drive have any available units?
2004 Saint Anne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Saint Anne Drive have?
Some of 2004 Saint Anne Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Saint Anne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Saint Anne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Saint Anne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Saint Anne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Saint Anne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Saint Anne Drive offers parking.
Does 2004 Saint Anne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Saint Anne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Saint Anne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2004 Saint Anne Drive has a pool.
Does 2004 Saint Anne Drive have accessible units?
No, 2004 Saint Anne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Saint Anne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Saint Anne Drive has units with dishwashers.

