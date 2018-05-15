All apartments in Allen
Last updated May 16 2019

2003 Barley Place Drive

2003 Barley Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Barley Place Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Almost New, 2016 Built in Prestigious Cypress Meadows of West Allen! Exterior Elevation Features Brick & Stone! Best & Model House Floor plan in Cypress Meadow! Amazing Layout with Two Bedrooms and an Office on First Floor. Landlords Spared NO EXPENSE with Finishes (60k+ IN UPGRADES) into This Home, Including Hardwood Floor from Family Room to Entry and Kitchen, Granite Counters, Island, Gas Cook-top, Water Softener, Centralized Vacuum System and Beautiful Fireplace with Blue Cristals. The Game Room with a Bar is Oversized and Conveniently Located to the Media Room. New Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer and Luxury Furnitures! Amenities Include Fitness Center and Luxury Pool and Playground. 3 CAR SPLIT GARAGE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Barley Place Drive have any available units?
2003 Barley Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Barley Place Drive have?
Some of 2003 Barley Place Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Barley Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Barley Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Barley Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Barley Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2003 Barley Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Barley Place Drive offers parking.
Does 2003 Barley Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 Barley Place Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Barley Place Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2003 Barley Place Drive has a pool.
Does 2003 Barley Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 2003 Barley Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Barley Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Barley Place Drive has units with dishwashers.

