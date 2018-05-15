2003 Barley Place Drive

Amenities
Almost New, 2016 Built in Prestigious Cypress Meadows of West Allen! Exterior Elevation Features Brick & Stone! Best & Model House Floor plan in Cypress Meadow! Amazing Layout with Two Bedrooms and an Office on First Floor. Landlords Spared NO EXPENSE with Finishes (60k+ IN UPGRADES) into This Home, Including Hardwood Floor from Family Room to Entry and Kitchen, Granite Counters, Island, Gas Cook-top, Water Softener, Centralized Vacuum System and Beautiful Fireplace with Blue Cristals. The Game Room with a Bar is Oversized and Conveniently Located to the Media Room. New Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer and Luxury Furnitures! Amenities Include Fitness Center and Luxury Pool and Playground. 3 CAR SPLIT GARAGE!