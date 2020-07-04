All apartments in Allen
2001 Greenfield Lane

2001 Greenfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Greenfield Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT!! This stunning home, on almost .25 acres, is ready for immediate move in. Located in Plano School District. This property has four bedrooms, two and a half baths, multiple living areas, and is extremely spacious tipping just over 2400 square feet. Resting on a large corner lot there is an over sized garage with extra storage and a workbench area. The pictures do not do the property justice and this one will not last long. Great location - close to schools, parks, Twin Creeks golf course, Connemara Nature Preserve, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and so much more! MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Greenfield Lane have any available units?
2001 Greenfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Greenfield Lane have?
Some of 2001 Greenfield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Greenfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Greenfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Greenfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Greenfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2001 Greenfield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Greenfield Lane offers parking.
Does 2001 Greenfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Greenfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Greenfield Lane have a pool?
No, 2001 Greenfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Greenfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 2001 Greenfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Greenfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Greenfield Lane has units with dishwashers.

