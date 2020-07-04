2001 Greenfield Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT!! This stunning home, on almost .25 acres, is ready for immediate move in. Located in Plano School District. This property has four bedrooms, two and a half baths, multiple living areas, and is extremely spacious tipping just over 2400 square feet. Resting on a large corner lot there is an over sized garage with extra storage and a workbench area. The pictures do not do the property justice and this one will not last long. Great location - close to schools, parks, Twin Creeks golf course, Connemara Nature Preserve, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and so much more! MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!