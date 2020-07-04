1914 Esparanza Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Twin Creeks golf community Huntington Home in IMPECCABLE condition! Extensive scraped oak flooring. True Chefs kitchen with commercial Wolf range, Sub Zero refrigerator and amazing open island. Extra big breakfast area. Rich study with coffered ceiling and built-ins. Master down with HUGE walk in closet! Total 4 bedrm, 4.5 baths, huge game room plus media. Large pool & spa and one of the biggest private backyard in neighborhood. Twin Creeks provides 2 community pools, tennis, hike & bike, and award-winning golf club. Don't wait to see; THIS IS IT!