1908 Downing Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

LEAVE THE OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE TO US! Open-feel floorplan. Classy stone-brick exterior! Open plan has Large LR - will fit most sized furniture + gas-fired corner fireplace. Upstairs master is split & has sitting area & balcony overlooking pond and fountain. You can see for miles of open, green space. BIG mstr closet. STUDY is up. Kitchen has many cabinets & gas range. Wide 2-car garage with xtra storage. All ext. maintenance and landscaping by HOA, you don't have to do ANYTHING! Refrig-washer-dryer supplied. NO REAR YARD. Community park and playground. Balcony view for miles. *START WITH APPLICATION FORM IN MLS.

