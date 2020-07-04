All apartments in Allen
Allen, TX
1908 Downing Street
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:08 AM

1908 Downing Street

1908 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Downing Street, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
LEAVE THE OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE TO US! Open-feel floorplan. Classy stone-brick exterior! Open plan has Large LR - will fit most sized furniture + gas-fired corner fireplace. Upstairs master is split & has sitting area & balcony overlooking pond and fountain. You can see for miles of open, green space. BIG mstr closet. STUDY is up. Kitchen has many cabinets & gas range. Wide 2-car garage with xtra storage. All ext. maintenance and landscaping by HOA, you don't have to do ANYTHING! Refrig-washer-dryer supplied. NO REAR YARD. Community park and playground. Balcony view for miles. *START WITH APPLICATION FORM IN MLS.
*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT TO BE CONFIRMED BY APPLICANT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Downing Street have any available units?
1908 Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Downing Street have?
Some of 1908 Downing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Downing Street pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Downing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1908 Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Downing Street offers parking.
Does 1908 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 Downing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Downing Street have a pool?
No, 1908 Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 1908 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Downing Street has units with dishwashers.

