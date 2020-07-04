All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1822 Childress Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1822 Childress Lane
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:32 PM

1822 Childress Lane

1822 Childress Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1822 Childress Lane, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
THIS ELEGENT HOME HAS EVERYTHING TO OFFER INCLUDING A POOL & SPA. BRAND NEW hand scraped hardwood flooring and carpet throughout. The spacious kitchen includes a large island with seating, breakfast bar that opens to the family room. There are 5 beautiful bdrms and 4.5 baths. The main floor has an expansive master bedroom with an en-suite, custom closet along with a second bdrm (Guest Suite) with its own private bath. The game room, adjacent to the media room includes a 120-inch projection TV. Upstairs you also have 3 additional bdrms and 2 full baths.
The gorgeous pool, spa is the perfect place to relax and is situated on a corner lot including 3-car garage. Quick access to 121, Dallas North Tollway & I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Childress Lane have any available units?
1822 Childress Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 Childress Lane have?
Some of 1822 Childress Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 Childress Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Childress Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Childress Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1822 Childress Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1822 Childress Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1822 Childress Lane offers parking.
Does 1822 Childress Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 Childress Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Childress Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1822 Childress Lane has a pool.
Does 1822 Childress Lane have accessible units?
No, 1822 Childress Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Childress Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 Childress Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary