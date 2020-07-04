1822 Childress Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub media room

THIS ELEGENT HOME HAS EVERYTHING TO OFFER INCLUDING A POOL & SPA. BRAND NEW hand scraped hardwood flooring and carpet throughout. The spacious kitchen includes a large island with seating, breakfast bar that opens to the family room. There are 5 beautiful bdrms and 4.5 baths. The main floor has an expansive master bedroom with an en-suite, custom closet along with a second bdrm (Guest Suite) with its own private bath. The game room, adjacent to the media room includes a 120-inch projection TV. Upstairs you also have 3 additional bdrms and 2 full baths.

The gorgeous pool, spa is the perfect place to relax and is situated on a corner lot including 3-car garage. Quick access to 121, Dallas North Tollway & I-75.